Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Spotted on TENAA: Rumoured Specifications and Price Here

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is expected to be launched soon.
(Photo: iStock)
The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is likely to launch soon. The upcoming Galaxy S23 FE is expected to succeed the Galaxy S21 FE as a Fan Edition model. It is important to note that the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is expected to be equipped with some of the best features. There are some rumours about the device that are circulating online and interested people should know them. A new report states that the Galaxy S23 FE was seen on the TENAA website.
Since the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is reported to be spotted on the TENAA website, it hints that the device will be launched soon and some key specifications will be revealed. There are several images of the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE online that reveal the colour and some features. Interested people should know the latest details.
Here is everything you should note about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 FE. Please remember that the specifications available as of now are rumours and the company has not officially confirmed anything about the launch. You have to stay alert to know the official details about the device.
According to the latest rumours online, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is expected to flaunt a 6.3-inch display with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels. It will have a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE might be shipped with Android 13-based One UI 5.1. The device is also likely to be equipped with a triple rear camera setup.
The device is rumoured to pack a 4,370mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support.
Interested people should note that the price of the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is not announced yet. More details will be revealed by the company once the launch date is fixed.
You must keep a close eye on the latest announcements by Samsung to know the exact specifications, price, and launch details.
