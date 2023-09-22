Apple iPhone 15 Series Sale in India Begins Today: Price and Latest Details Here

Apple iPhone 15 series sale in India is scheduled to begin on 22 September 2023.
(Photo: AP)
After waiting for a long time, the day is finally here when people in India can lay their hands on the brand-new iPhone 15 series. As per the latest official details, Apple will start the sale of the iPhone 15 series in India today, Friday, 22 September. interested buyers are requested to take note of the latest details if they want to buy the new model. Starting today, 22 September, the iPhone 15 models will be available in physical stores.
Buyers in India can also lay their hands on the iPhone 15 series via the official website of Apple. It is important to note that Apple started the preorders for the iPhone 15 series in India and a few other countries on 15 September. Starting today, Friday, the company will also begin the shipment of these preorders.
While the sale of the iPhone 15 models is set to begin on 22 September, for India and 40 other countries, buyers in Macau, Malaysia, Turkey, Vietnam, and 17 other regions have to wait till 29 September, to buy the models.
Apple launched four versions of the iPhone 15 at its recent event, Wonderlust. The four models include iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.
To know more about the specifications of the iPhone 15 series, you must check out the details on the official website and then purchase your device.
When it comes to the pricing of the sleek devices, the base iPhone 15 model with 128GB storage is available at a starting price of Rs 79,900. The iPhone 15 Plus is priced at Rs 89,900.
Along with the iPhone 15 series, Apple also launched the latest Apple Watch series and AirPods Pro with USB-C support for interested buyers during the Wonderlust event.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined