Vivo V29e Launched in India: Confirmed Features, Specs, Price, and Other Details

Vivo V29e launched in India: Features, Specs, Price, and More.
(Photo: vivo.com/in)
The tech giant Vivo has launched the most awaited smartphone Vivo V29e in India. The handset will be available for sale on the e-commerce platform Flipkart and Vivo e-stores.
Vivo V29e arrived in the Indian markets in two storage variants including 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256 GB. The smartphone is currently available in two color options - Artistic Blue and Red.
Customers are eligible to Rs 2,000 discount via exchange offer, and Rs 2,500 through specific bank offers. Besides, eligible cards may receive up to 10 percent cashback, and an upgrade incentive of up to Rs 2,500 when purchasing the Vivo V29e.
Let us read about the confirmed features, specifications, and pricing details of the recently launched Vivo V29e.
Here is the list of features and specs of the Vivo V29e in India.
Vivo V29e was unveiled in India on 28 August 2023, following are the features and specs.
Lightweight body, weighing up to 180.5 gm.
A 6.78-inch full-HD+ display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, and a refresh rate of 120Hz.
58.7-degree screen curvature display with ergonomic grip.
Luxurious and elegant design, highlighting the classic diamond crystals.
Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC.
5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging capability.
Runs on Android 13 based Funtouch OS 13.
Storage variants include - 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256 GB.
Dual camera system on the rear side including 64 MP primary camera with OIS, and 8 MP ultra wide sensor, and a flash light.
50 MP front camera- for selfies and video calling.
Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, and USB Type-C.
The price of Vivo V29e in India is Rs 26,999 for 8GB/128GB variant, and Rs 28,999 for 8GB/256 GB variant.
