Vivo V27 Series Launch in India Today: Live Streaming Details, Price, and Specs

Vivo V27 series will launch today, Wednesday, 1 March 2023.
(Photo Courtesy: 91Mobiles)
Vivo is gearing up to launch its Vivo V27 series today, Wednesday, 1 March 2023, in India. Interested users in the country should know all the latest details about the launch if they want to purchase brand-new devices. The Vivo V27 series is among the most-awaited smartphones and buyers are extremely excited to know the specifications. All the official details about the smartphones will be available after the launch takes place on the scheduled date and time.
It is important to note that the Vivo V27 series includes two smartphone models. The models are Vivo V27 Pro and Vivo V27. Both of them will be launched in India today, Wednesday, 1 March, so buyers should keep a close eye on the launch event. They will get to know about the prices and features after the launch takes place.
Here are all the latest announcements you should know about the Vivo V27 series launch in India today. Know the live streaming details, launch time, expected specifications, and other updates.
According to the latest official details, the Vivo V27 series is set to launch today, Wednesday, 1 March 2023 at 12 pm IST. The smartphones have created a lot of buzz in the market so it will be exciting to watch the launch event.
One can also watch the launch on the official social media handles such as Facebook and Twitter at 12 pm IST today.
According to the reports available online, the Vivo V27 Pro and Vivo V27 will share almost the same features. The only difference in the smartphones is expected to be in the chipset.
The smartphone is likely to be equipped with Sony IMX766V Sensor and Aura Light. To know more, you have to wait for the launch event to take place on Wednesday.
The prices of the Vivo V27 series is not announced as of yet. Interested buyers in India will get to know the official prices of smartphones during the launch.
The latest details available online suggest that the devices are likely to be priced at around Rs 30,000.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)