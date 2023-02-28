Realme GT 3 Launch in India Today: Know Specifications and Expected Price Range

Realme GT 3 is scheduled to launch in India on 28 February 2023.
(Photo Courtesy: 91Mobiles)
The Realme GT 3 is the brand-new flagship smartphone from Realme. As per the latest official details, the smartphone is set to be launched in India on Tuesday, 28 February 2023. Interested buyers in the country should keep a close eye on the latest announcements to know the specifications, price, and other details about the Realme GT 3 smartphone. Buyers will get to know everything after the launch takes place on the scheduled date, which is Tuesday, 28 February.
It is important to note that the Realme GT 3 sports a powerful Snapdragon 888 processor, a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display, and a triple camera setup. These are the details we have as of now about the latest flagship smartphone from Realme. To know about the specifications and expected price range of the smartphone in India you should keep reading.
Here are all the latest details we have about the price and specifications of the Realme GT 3 that is set to launch soon in India. Interested buyers should know all the details if they want to get their hands on the upcoming flagship device.
The Realme GT 3 is packed with a 5000mAh battery that supports 240W fast charging. The smartphone will be available with 6GB/8GB/12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB/512GB of internal storage, as per the latest details.
The latest flagship smartphone from Realme will run on Android 12. It will sport the company's current Realme UI 2.0 skin.
These are all the specification details we have that interested buyers in the country should note.
The Realme GT 3 is set to be an upcoming mid-range smartphone from the company. The latest details available online suggest that the smartphone is likely to be priced at Rs 35,000 in India.
To know more about the latest smartphone, you should keep a close eye on the announcements.
