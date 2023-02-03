Vivo X90 and X90 Pro Launch Today on 3 Feb: Expected Features & Specifications

Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro Launch Today: The well known smartphone brand Vivo is all set to launch its new handsets Vivo X90 and X90 Pro in global markets today on 3 February 2023.

Before the official launch date, the leaked features, specifications, and price of Vivo X90 and X90 Pro has surfaced on online platforms.

According to a report by tipster Paras Guglani, the series will not include Vivo X90 Pro+ this time for the global markets and only the Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro will be launched.

Let us read about the leaked features, specs, price, and other important details of Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro below.