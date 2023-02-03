Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech and auto  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech news  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Vivo X90 and X90 Pro Launch Today on 3 Feb: Expected Features & Specifications

Vivo X90 and X90 Pro Launch Today on 3 Feb: Expected Features & Specifications

Vivo X90 and X90 Pro will hit the global markets today on Friday, 3 February 2023.
Saima Andrabi
Tech News
Published:

Vivo X90 and X90 Pro will be launched globally today on 3 February 2023. Check details here.

(Photo: vivo.com/in)

Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro Launch Today: The well known smartphone brand Vivo is all set to launch its new handsets Vivo X90 and X90 Pro in global markets today on 3 February 2023.

Before the official launch date, the leaked features, specifications, and price of Vivo X90 and X90 Pro has surfaced on online platforms.

According to a report by tipster Paras Guglani, the series will not include Vivo X90 Pro+ this time for the global markets and only the Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro will be launched.

Let us read about the leaked features, specs, price, and other important details of Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro below.

Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro Launch Today on 3 February 2023: Leaked Features and Specs 

Following are the leaked features and specifications of the upcoming Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro.

  • MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset.

  • 6.78-inch AMOLED display along with120Hz refresh rate.

  • 12GB RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage.

  •  A triple rear camera setup including a 50 megapixel IMX866 primary sensor, a 12 megapixel ultrawide sensor for the Pro model, and a 50 megapixel portrait sensor with 2x optical zoom.

  • A 4810mAh battery with 120W fast charging capability. The pro model is expected to come up with a 4,870mAh battery with 120W wired and 50W wireless charging support.

  • A 32 megapixel selfie camera sensor for selfies and video calling.

The exact features and specifications of Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro will be unveiled at the global launch today.

Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro Launch on 3 February: Know the Expected Price

If rumours are to be believed, the Vivo X90 is expected to be sold at a price of Rs  69,170 while as the price of Vivo X90 Pro may be Rs 98,975.

Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro Launch in India

According to different sources, the Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro will be launched in India in the second quarter of February. The exact launch date and time has not been announced by the company yet.

