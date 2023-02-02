Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Launched: Know Price, Specifications, and Availability

Samsung Galaxy S23 series is launched recently by the company.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 series was formally launched by the popular company on Wednesday, 1 February 2023. It is important to note that the new Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23+, and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphones were launched at the Galaxy Unpacked event. The latest flagship smartphones are supported by a customised version of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and sport Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays. The smartphones also feature Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ sports an identical triple rear camera set-up. People were eagerly waiting for the Samsung Galaxy S23 series to formally launch. Now, that the smartphones have made their debut on Wednesday, it is time to know the specifications and features. One should know the latest details that are available as of now about the Samsung Galaxy S23 series.
Here is everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy S23 series that was launched recently.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 is priced at $799 which is roughly Rs 65,500 for an 8GB + 128GB base storage variant. The Samsung Galaxy S23+ price begins at $999 which is approximately Rs 81,900 for an 8GB + 256GB storage variant.
As per the latest official details, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series will be available for buyers from 17 February 2023. Interested buyers should keep an eye on the latest announcements.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 runs on Android 13 with One UI 5.1 on top. The smartphone sports a 6.1-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with up to 120Hz refresh rate.
The Galaxy S23 is equipped with a triple rear camera set-up. It includes a 50-megapixel primary wide-angle sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the most premium smartphone. It sports a 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display that has a dynamic refresh rate of 1–120Hz.
The smartphone is equipped with a premium quad rear camera set-up. it packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W wired charging. The smartphone also has Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 which provides 15W charging speeds.
