Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Launched: Know Price, Specifications, and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series was formally launched by the popular company on Wednesday, 1 February 2023. It is important to note that the new Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23+, and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphones were launched at the Galaxy Unpacked event. The latest flagship smartphones are supported by a customised version of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and sport Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays. The smartphones also feature Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ sports an identical triple rear camera set-up. People were eagerly waiting for the Samsung Galaxy S23 series to formally launch. Now, that the smartphones have made their debut on Wednesday, it is time to know the specifications and features. One should know the latest details that are available as of now about the Samsung Galaxy S23 series.