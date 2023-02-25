Xiaomi 13 Pro Launch: When, Where & How to Watch the Xiaomi 13 Launch Event Live
Know the details like when, where, and how to watch the Xiaomi 13 Pro launch event live on 26 February.
Xiaomi has confirmed about the launch of Xiaomi 13 Pro and it will be launched in India on 26 February and interested audience will be able to watch the launch event live. the Xiaomi 13 Pro launch event will start at 9:30 PM and it will be livestreamed across Xiaomi's official website mi.com and the social media channels of the company. Since the Pro model is already available in China, we have shared the the possible specifications of the flagship phone below.
Xiaomi was among the first companies to announce a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered phone, known as the Xiaomi 13 series. The phone was launched in China in December 2022 and after two months, now the company is ready to bring the Xiaomi 13 to international markets, tough competition to other Android phones. The phone's global launch event will be held in Barcelona on 26 February.
Xiaomi 13 Pro Launch Event Live Streaming Details
When is the Xiaomi 13's 'Behind the Masterpiece' launch event?
Xiaomi is holding the 'Behind the Masterpiece' Xiaomi 13 international launch event on Sunday, 26 February in Barcelona. The live stream will start at 8 AM PT/11 AM ET/5 PM CET/9:30 PM IST.
How can people watch the Xiaomi 13 Launch event Live?
People can watch the event live online. The company will live-stream its event from Barcelona on YouTube, Twitter, its website, and Facebook.
The event's listing is already live on YouTube. You can use the Notify me button to automatically get a reminder before the event starts on February 26
What to expect at the grand Xiaomi 13 Launch event in Barcelona?
The Xiaomi 13 Pro and its massive 1-inch Sony IMX989 sensor will be the highlight of the launch event on 26 February. Xiaomi is using a Leica-branded lens to improve imaging performance. The company is expected to promote the 13 Pro's imaging capabilities at its launch event on February 26.
Xiaomi could also surprise at the event by announcing the Xiaomi 13 Lite. As per the rumors, this phone may sport a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chip, a 50MP primary camera, and a 6.55-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED panel. Also, expect the company to unveil new earbuds or a smartwatch at the event.
