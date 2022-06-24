Kawasaki Ninja 400 2022 Launch Today: Expected Price in India, Features & Specs
2022 Kawasaki Ninja 400 is expected to be priced around Rs 5 lakh in India.
Kawasaki Motors is all set to launch the 2022 variant of Kawasaki Ninja 400 in India on Friday, 24 June 2022. The information about the launch was revealed by the company on its official Instagram handle. Earlier, the company had also released a teaser for the same on Instagram.
The teaser confirmed that the new Ninja 400 will be BS6-compliant bike. Kawasaki Ninja 400 was earlier launched in India but was later back from the market in 2020 due to strict BS-VI emission norms that it could not fulfil. The Kawasaki bike will return after a hiatus of around 2 years.
The launch event of Kawasaki Ninja 400 is scheduled to begin at 08 pm on Friday.
Here are details about price, specifications and features of the upcoming Kawasaki Ninja 400.
Kawasaki Ninja 400: Expected Price in India
Price of the 2022 Kawasaki Ninja 400 bike is yet to be revealed by the company. However, as per several media reports, the motorcycle is expected to priced around Rs 5 lakh in India.
Interested customers are advised to follow the launch event for further confirmation about the same.
Kawasaki Ninja 400: Features and Specifications
The new Kawasaki Ninja 400 will be powered by a 399cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine. The engine produces an output of 44 bhp (10,000 RPM) and 37 Nm (8000 RPM) of torque.
The engine will be paired with a six-speed gearbox.
In terms of style and design, the Ninja 400 will be similar to Ninja H2 with sharp lines, twin-pod headlights and front turn indicators (fairing-integrated).
Moreover, it will sport a digital TFT display.
The motorbike will come with a 14-litre fuel tank capacity.
Fairing-mounted rear-view mirrors
Side-slung exhaust with a dual tone finish.
Kawasaki Ninja 400 will come in two colour variants: metallic matte carbon gray, and lime green with ebony.
Check this space regularly for further updates about the upcoming 2022 Kawasaki Ninja 400.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.