Realme Pad X to be Launched in India Soon: Specs, Features, Expected Price

Realme Pad X to launch soon in India
(Photo: Realme)
The company Realme introduced a teaser before the launch of its Android tablet – the Realme Pad X in India. Earlier, Madhav Sheth, VP of Realme, tweeted showing the Pad X in blue color and the Realme stylus, and then the microsite for the Realme Pad X went live, hinting at an imminent launch of the Android tablet in India.
Interested buyers can purchase the Realme Pad X through Flipkart and Realme’s online store. The Pad was already launched in China in May of this year. It is the third tablet by Realme after Realme Pad and Realme Pad mini.
Realme Pad X has the following features:
An 11-inch 2K LCD with a refresh rate of 60Hz
The display with an aspect ratio of 5:3
The brightness of 450 nits
Rhein land Low Blue Light certification
Quad-speaker setup.
The tablet supports Dolby Atmos and hi-res audio.
It is powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset
6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
5GB of virtual RAM.
An 8,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging
It runs Realme UI for Pad.
13MP camera on the front.
8MP front camera with a 105-degree field of view.
The front-facing camera with a portrait-centering feature.
The Realme Pad X tablet will be available in two storage variants priced at CNY 1,299 (Rs15,360) for the 4GB+64GB and the 6GB+128GB storage option costs CNY 1,599 (Rs 18,999).
We don't know about the pricing of Realme Pad X in India yet, but we can expect it to be priced under Rs 20,000.
