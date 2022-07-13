Realme Pad X to be Launched in India Soon: Specs, Features, Expected Price

The company Realme introduced a teaser before the launch of its Android tablet – the Realme Pad X in India. Earlier, Madhav Sheth, VP of Realme, tweeted showing the Pad X in blue color and the Realme stylus, and then the microsite for the Realme Pad X went live, hinting at an imminent launch of the Android tablet in India.

Interested buyers can purchase the Realme Pad X through Flipkart and Realme’s online store. The Pad was already launched in China in May of this year. It is the third tablet by Realme after Realme Pad and Realme Pad mini.