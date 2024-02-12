Redmi Buds 5 Launch in India Today, 12 February: Specifications & Expected Price

The Redmi Buds 5 is set to make its official debut in India today, Monday, 12 February 2024. Xiaomi confirmed the launch date of the device earlier so that it is easier for interested buyers to go through the details. One should note that the Redmi Buds 5 will be available in the country via the popular e-commerce websites, Flipkart and Amazon. The micro-sites have gone live on the e-commerce portals and buyers should keep track of the latest updates.
Interested buyers are patiently waiting for the launch of the Redmi Buds 5 in India. The company has announced that the upcoming device will sport a 12.4mm titanium driver. To know more about the specifications, design, and price details of the Redmi Buds 5 in India, you have to wait for the launch to take place on Monday.
Here are some of the details related to the specifications and price of the Redmi Buds 5 that you must note. Xiaomi will confirm all the features during the launch event so stay alert.
Redmi Buds 5 Launch in India Today: Specs and Design
Xiaomi has formally confirmed that the Redmi Buds 5 will be equipped with active noise cancellation technology. The device will sport dual-drive pairing and provide up to 38 hours of battery life.
It is important to note that the brand-new buds will sport an AI Voice enhancement feature and a dual-microphone setup. The launch teasers suggest that the device will support different sound modes.
Xiaomi has shared certain teasers that suggest the Redmi Buds 5 will be offered in three colours, which include Black, White, and Purple. It might also sport a design similar to the Apple AirPods Pro.
All interested buyers in the country should note that the earbuds will be equipped with silicone ear tips and have a stem. Other specifications and designs will be announced on Monday so go through the latest details online.
The Redmi Buds 5 device was launched globally in September 2023. Now, it is set to launch for buyers in India.
Redmi Buds 5: Expected Price in India and Availability
Interested buyers in India should note that the price of the Redmi Buds 5 is not announced yet. You have to wait for the launch to take place because the price will be announced during that time.
As of now, it is confirmed that the device will be available through Flipkart and Amazon in India. Follow the live micro-sites to know the exact price.
The company will announce the sale date, design, and other important details soon for buyers in India.
