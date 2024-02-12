Redmi Buds 5 Launch in India Today, 12 February: Specifications & Expected Price

The Redmi Buds 5 is set to make its official debut in India today, Monday, 12 February 2024. Xiaomi confirmed the launch date of the device earlier so that it is easier for interested buyers to go through the details. One should note that the Redmi Buds 5 will be available in the country via the popular e-commerce websites, Flipkart and Amazon. The micro-sites have gone live on the e-commerce portals and buyers should keep track of the latest updates.

Interested buyers are patiently waiting for the launch of the Redmi Buds 5 in India. The company has announced that the upcoming device will sport a 12.4mm titanium driver. To know more about the specifications, design, and price details of the Redmi Buds 5 in India, you have to wait for the launch to take place on Monday.