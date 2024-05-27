Moto G04s Launch Date in India: Features, Specifications, Price, and More

Tech giant Motorola is all set to launch a new budget-friendly smartphone in India. The Moto G04s will arrive in the country on Thursday, 30 May 2024. Once officially launched, Moto G04s is anticipated to be available for sale on the e-commerce platform Flipkart. Moto G04s is likely to hit the Indian markets as a successor of Moto G04. It is already available in France.
Ahead of the confirmed launch date, the listing page on Flipkart has revealed some of the key features and specifications of the upcoming Moto G04s, including Unisoc T606 SoC, runs on Android 14, 4GB+64GB storage variant,6.6-inch HD+ LCD display, and more. After the company launched Moto Edge 50 Fusion in India on 16 May, the Moto G04s will be the second launch in this month. Let us check out the launch date, features, specifications, price, sale date, and other details of Moto G04s below.
Moto G04s Launch Date in India
Moto G04s will be launched in India on 30 May 2024.
Moto G04s Price in India
Although the company has kept the exact price of Moto G04s still under wraps, the expected price is Rs 10,700.
Moto G04s: Features and Specifications (Confirmed)
Here is the list of features and specifications of Moto G04s.
A 6.6-inch hole-punch display with a refresh rate of 90Hz.
Slim design with 178.8g weight and 7.99mm thickness.
Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on display to avoid scratches.
Powered by Unisoc T606 octa-core processor.
4GB RAM+8GB internal storage.
Runs on Android 14.
Dolby Atmos audio.
Four color variants, including Black, Blue, Green, and Orange.
5,000mAh battery.
50 MP rear camera, which is AI powered.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)