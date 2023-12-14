Redmi Note 13 5G Series to Debut in India on 4 January: Expected Price and Specs

Redmi Note 13 5G Series launch date in India is announced by the company.
Redmi Note 13 5G series is ready to make its debut in India in the first week of January. Xiaomi formally confirmed the launch date on Wednesday, 13 December. The Redmi Note 13 5G series could include the Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 Pro, and Redmi Note 13 Pro+. The smartphones were revealed in China in September. Now, buyers in India can also purchase their models after the smartphones are launched in the country.
The Redmi Note 13 5G series will sport a 6.67-inch 1.5K full-HD+ AMOLED display and be equipped with a 16-megapixel front camera. It is important to note that the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ operates on a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra SoC. According to the official details, the Redmi Note 13 5G series will debut on 4 January 2024, in India.
Let's take a look at the specifications and the expected Redmi Note 13 5G price in India before the series is launched in the country. Read till the end to know the latest updates about the handset.
As per the latest details available online, the price of the Redmi Note 13 begins at CNY 1,199, which is roughly Rs 13,900 in India.
According to the leak based on the European pricing of the Note 13 Pro series, the Redmi Note 13 Pro could be priced at Rs 40,700 and the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ could be Rs 45,000. The exact prices of the handsets in India will be revealed later.
The Indian variants of the Redmi Note 13 5G series are expected to offer similar specifications as their Chinese models. The Redmi Note 13 lineup operates on Android 13-based MIUI 14 and flaunts a 6.67-inch 1.5K full-HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.
The Redmi Note 13 model has a dual rear camera unit, headed by a 100-megapixel primary sensor. The Pro models sport triple rear cameras headed by a 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP3 primary sensor. The phone is equipped with a 16-megapixel sensor at the front.
