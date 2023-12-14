Redmi Note 13 5G Series to Debut in India on 4 January: Expected Price and Specs

Redmi Note 13 5G series is ready to make its debut in India in the first week of January. Xiaomi formally confirmed the launch date on Wednesday, 13 December. The Redmi Note 13 5G series could include the Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 Pro, and Redmi Note 13 Pro+. The smartphones were revealed in China in September. Now, buyers in India can also purchase their models after the smartphones are launched in the country.

The Redmi Note 13 5G series will sport a 6.67-inch 1.5K full-HD+ AMOLED display and be equipped with a 16-megapixel front camera. It is important to note that the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ operates on a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra SoC. According to the official details, the Redmi Note 13 5G series will debut on 4 January 2024, in India.