Redmi Note 13 Pro Launch Date in India: Features, Specifications, and Price

Xiaomi recently confirmed the launch of its new upcoming smartphones Redmi 13 Pro and Redmi 13 Pro+ in India. According to the company both these handsets will arrive in the country in early 2024. However, the exact launch date and time has not been confirmed yet. Redmi 13 Pro and 13 Pro+ have already been launched in India.

Ahead of official launch, there are several rumours going around regarding the features, specifications, and price of Redmi 13 Pro. Considering the price of Redmi 12 Pro, it is anticipated that the Redmi 13 Pro may be priced in India at Rs 23,000 while as the Redmi 13 Pro Plus may cost around Rs 30,000.

Let us check out the features, specifications, price, and other details about the upcoming smartphone Redmi 13 Pro.