Join Us On:
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Redmi Note 13 Pro Launch Date in India: Features, Specifications, and Price

Redmi Note 13 Pro will be launched in India in early 2024. Check features, price, and specifications below.

Saima Andrabi
Updated
Tech News
2 min read
Redmi Note 13 Pro Launch Date in India: Features, Specifications, and Price
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Xiaomi recently confirmed the launch of its new upcoming smartphones Redmi 13 Pro and Redmi 13 Pro+ in India. According to the company both these handsets will arrive in the country in early 2024. However, the exact launch date and time has not been confirmed yet. Redmi 13 Pro and 13 Pro+ have already been launched in India.

Ahead of official launch, there are several rumours going around regarding the features, specifications, and price of Redmi 13 Pro. Considering the price of Redmi 12 Pro, it is anticipated that the Redmi 13 Pro may be priced in India at Rs 23,000 while as the Redmi 13 Pro Plus may cost around Rs 30,000.

Let us check out the features, specifications, price, and other details about the upcoming smartphone Redmi 13 Pro.

Also Read

OnePlus 12 Global Debut Date Announced by Executive, Know Features and Details

OnePlus 12 Global Debut Date Announced by Executive, Know Features and Details
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Redmi 13 Pro Launch Date in India

Redmi 13 Pro will be launched in India in January 2024.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Redmi 13 Pro Price in India

The price of Redmi 13 Pro in India may be around Rs 23,000.

Also Read

Infinix Smart 8 HD Launched in India Today: Know Price, Specifications & Design

Infinix Smart 8 HD Launched in India Today: Know Price, Specifications & Design
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Redmi 13 Pro: Features and Specifications (Expected)

Here is the list of features and specifications of Redmi 13 Pro based on online rumours and leaks.

  • A 6.67-inch OLED display with a sharp 2712 x 1220 resolution. There will be a refresh rate of 120 HZ, and a touch sampling rate of 240 HZ.

  • Dolby Vision display with 1800 nits peak brightness. It will be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

  • The handset will be powered by Snapdragon 7s Gen 2.

  • Storage options include: 8 GB RAM +128 GB internal storage, and 12 GB RAM +256 GB internal storage.

  • The smartphone runs on run on Android 13 with MIUI 14.

  • The camera system includes 200 megapixel rear camera, 8 megapixel ultra-wide lens, and 2 megapixel macro camera. For clicking selfies, the smartphone has a 16 megapixel selfie or front camera.

  • An in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

  • Stereo speakers for amazing sound quality.

  • 5100mAh battery with 67W fast charging.

  • Connectivity options include Bluetooth, 5G, NFC, Wi-Fi, USB type C, 3.5 mm audio jack, and dual 4G Volte.

Also Read

Realme C67 Launch Date in India: Features, Specifications, Design, Price & More

Realme C67 Launch Date in India: Features, Specifications, Design, Price & More

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from tech-and-auto and tech-news

Topics:  Xiaomi   Redmi 

Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×