Phones Launching In December 2023: iQOO 12, Redmi 13C & Others On the List

1. iQOO is set to launch the iQOO 12 in India on December 12. The phone will feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K flat LTPO AMOLED display with a 144Hz variable refresh rate. This new launch incorporates advanced 2160Hz PWM dimming technology, with up to 1400 nits brightness in HBM mode and a peak brightness of 3000 nits. The device is powered by the robust Octa-Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 4nm Mobile Platform and Adreno 750 GPU. It offers two RAM options (12GB and 16GB LPDDR5X) and storage choices of 256GB or 512GB (UFS 4.0). It has an impressive camera setup equipped with a 16MP front camera along with a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP 150° ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 64MP 3x telephoto camera supporting up to 100x digital zoom.

2. Redmi 13C- Redmi has officially announced the arrival of the Redmi 13C in India on December 6. The upcoming Redmi 13C will feature a 6.74-inch HD+ display boasting a resolution of 1600 × 720 pixels. The display offers a smooth experience with a 90 Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 450 nits. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and is coupled with a Mali G52 GPU for decent graphics performance. The Redmi 13C offers flexibility with three storage options: 4GB RAM/128GB storage, 6GB RAM/128GB storage, and 8GB RAM/256GB storage.

3. OnePlus 12- The highly anticipated OnePlus 12, which is a successor to the popular OnePlus 11 series, is set to be launched in China on December 4. The smartphone is packed with a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and aims to elevate the smartphone experience. While the India launch date is yet to be officially announced, industry expectations suggest a debut with an estimated price tag of Rs 60,000, either next month or in the early months of 2024.