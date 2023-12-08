Phones Launching In December 2023: iQOO 12, Redmi 13C & Others On the List

Redmi 13C launch date in India
People are always on the look out to buy new, trending, and latest gadgets for themselves and their loved ones but find it difficult to find as to which ones are the best or suit their needs. Thus, here is a list of smartphones we have brought for you which will be launched in India in December 2023. The phones will be launched in India this month but their expected design, specs, and price have been mentioned in detail.
1. iQOO is set to launch the iQOO 12 in India on December 12. The phone will feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K flat LTPO AMOLED display with a 144Hz variable refresh rate. This new launch incorporates advanced 2160Hz PWM dimming technology, with up to 1400 nits brightness in HBM mode and a peak brightness of 3000 nits. The device is powered by the robust Octa-Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 4nm Mobile Platform and Adreno 750 GPU. It offers two RAM options (12GB and 16GB LPDDR5X) and storage choices of 256GB or 512GB (UFS 4.0). It has an impressive camera setup equipped with a 16MP front camera along with a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP 150° ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 64MP 3x telephoto camera supporting up to 100x digital zoom.
2. Redmi 13C- Redmi has officially announced the arrival of the Redmi 13C in India on December 6. The upcoming Redmi 13C will feature a 6.74-inch HD+ display boasting a resolution of 1600 × 720 pixels. The display offers a smooth experience with a 90 Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 450 nits. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and is coupled with a Mali G52 GPU for decent graphics performance. The Redmi 13C offers flexibility with three storage options: 4GB RAM/128GB storage, 6GB RAM/128GB storage, and 8GB RAM/256GB storage.
3. OnePlus 12- The highly anticipated OnePlus 12, which is a successor to the popular OnePlus 11 series, is set to be launched in China on December 4. The smartphone is packed with a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and aims to elevate the smartphone experience. While the India launch date is yet to be officially announced, industry expectations suggest a debut with an estimated price tag of Rs 60,000, either next month or in the early months of 2024.
4. Honor 100- The HONOR 100 and HONOR 100 Pro made their debut in China on November 23, and are all set to hit the shelves on December 1. Featuring the latest Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Chipset, the smartphones promise cutting-edge performance. The HONOR 100 series, along with the rumored HONOR X8B and HONOR X9B smartphones are expected to make their way to India in December 2023.
5. Samsung Galaxy M44- Samsung is gearing up to unveil the new Samsung Galaxy M44 5G smartphone in India and it is suggested that the launch will possibly take place in December. The phone is expected to be priced at Rs 29,999 in India. The smartphone is expected to come with 6GB RAM and will possibly run on Android 13.
6. Oppo Reno 11 Series- Oppo Hot on the heels of the Reno 10 series is introducing the Reno 11 series in China. Global release is expected in December 2023, bringing the latest Oppo innovations to smartphone enthusiasts worldwide.
