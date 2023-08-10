Xiaomi To Launch Mi Mix Fold 3 On 14 August With Redmi K60 Ultra & Pad 6 Max

Xiaomi is all set to launch a new product up in China in August. Xiamoi's president, Lu Weibing recently confirmed about the launch of Mi Mix Fold 3 in August in China. The company also released a teaser confirming the August launch and partnership with Leica for the upcoming foldable smartphone. Xiaomi organized an event with MediaTek and Pixelworks for the announcement of the Redmi K60 Ultra smartphone launch. Xiaomi has shared a new teaser on its Weibo page and has revealed the upcoming Mix Fold 3 launch date.
Mi Mix Fold 3 Launch Date
Xiaomi shared a teaser on its Weibo account and confirmed that the Mi Mix Fold 3 will be launched on August 14 in China. As per the reports, the company will launch the foldable smartphone with K60 Ultra and Xiaomi Pad 6 Max. The Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 will compete against Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Honor Magic V Fold.
Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold 3: Expected Specs, Features & Design
The upcoming Mi Mix Fold 3 device will have thin and multiple solid lenses.
The Mix Fold 3 is expected to come with an ultra-wide-angle and periscope lens apart from the primary sensor.
The upcoming smartphone was witnessed at the 3C certification where it revealed its fast charging capabilities.
The 3C certification indicates that the smartphone will come with 67W fast charging tech.
The smartphone will feature a 4800 mAh battery with support for 50W wireless charging.
The Xiaomi event that was organized in partnership with MediaTek and Pixelworks confirmed the key specifications of the upcoming Redmi K60 Ultra smartphone.
Xiaomi confirmed that the smartphone will be equipped with MediaTek Dimesnity 9200+ SoC.
The chipset is built on a 4nm processor with a peak clock speed of 3.35GHz.
The smartphone has scored over 1,774,714 points in the AnTuTu benchmark.
Xiaomi may come equipped with a smartphone with a dedicated X7 chipset and furious Engine 2.0.
The dedicated Pixelworks chipset will help the device offer a better gaming experience and imaging.
Xiaomi confirmed that the smartphone will have an OLED display with 1.5K resolution and a refresh rate of 144Hz.
Mi Mix Fold 3 would be the first smartphone manufactured in the new smart factory of China.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)