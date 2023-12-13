Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Display Tipped; Know the Rumoured Features and Price

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is likely to make its official debut on 17 January 2024, along with the vanilla Galaxy S24 and the Galaxy S24+. It is important to note that the new handset will succeed the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Over the past few months, the Galaxy S24 models have been seen on several certification and benchmarking sites. Various specifications and key details of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra have been revealed online for interested buyers.

A tipster has recently suggested the display and camera specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Tipster Ahmed Qwaider (@AhmedQwaider888) recently leaked the camera details of the upcoming Galaxy S24 Ultra in a post on the social media platform, X. Interested buyers should take note of the tipped specifications before the handset is officially launched on the expected date in 2024.