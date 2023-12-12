Lava Yuva 3 Pro 4G Launch in India on 14 December: Leaked Specs, Design, & Price

Lava Yuva 3 Pro 4G is officially confirmed to make its debut in India soon. The brand-new handset is expected to succeed the Lava Yuva 2 Pro model which launched in India in February 2023. It is important to note that the company has announced the official launch date of the Lava Yuva 3 Pro 4G in the country. Interested buyers should take note of the latest details if they want to purchase the model once it is released.

According to the latest official details available online, the brand-new Lava Yuva 3 Pro 4G will make its official debut in India on 14 December 2023. The design and colourway of the handset were teased along with the launch date. A leak also focused on some key specifications of the smartphone and hinted at its price for interested buyers.