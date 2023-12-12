Lava Yuva 3 Pro 4G Launch in India on 14 December: Leaked Specs, Design, & Price

The Lava Yuva 3 Pro 4G launch date in India is revealed by the company for buyers.
(Photo Courtesy: The Mobile Indian)
Lava Yuva 3 Pro 4G is officially confirmed to make its debut in India soon. The brand-new handset is expected to succeed the Lava Yuva 2 Pro model which launched in India in February 2023. It is important to note that the company has announced the official launch date of the Lava Yuva 3 Pro 4G in the country. Interested buyers should take note of the latest details if they want to purchase the model once it is released.
According to the latest official details available online, the brand-new Lava Yuva 3 Pro 4G will make its official debut in India on 14 December 2023. The design and colourway of the handset were teased along with the launch date. A leak also focused on some key specifications of the smartphone and hinted at its price for interested buyers.
Let's take a look at the specifications, price, and design of the new Lava Yuva 3 Pro 4G here. Please note that the brand-new handset is ready to make its debut in India soon.
The Lava Yuva 3 Pro 4G is expected to be available in a golden colour option, with two separate circular camera units positioned on a slightly raised rectangular camera module in the top left corner of the back panel. The volume rocker and the power button are placed on the right side of the middle frame of the phone.
As per the details shared by a tipster, the brand-new Lava Yuva 3 Pro 4G is expected to be launched at a price of less than Rs 10,999. The company will reveal the exact price.
The Lava Yuva 3 Pro 4G is likely to feature a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The smartphone is expected to be powered by a Unisoc T606 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage.
The RAM can be expanded by an extra 8GB virtually. The phone is expected to be shipped with Android 13.
The smartphone could be supported by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired charging support via a USB Type-C port.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)