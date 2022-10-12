Redmi A1+ Launch Date in India Confirmed: Know Specifications and Expected Price

Redmi A1+ is all set to launch in India on 14 October, as per the latest official details. It is important to note that the upcoming smartphone is likely to be available in three colours. The Redmi A1+ is also said to feature a leather texture finish on the rear panel. The upcoming smartphone by Xiaomi is ready to be launched soon in the country for interested buyers. One must take note of the latest details.

The launch date of the Redmi A1+ was officially announced by Xiaomi via a post on their Twitter handle. The date is confirmed for now so interested buyers in the country should remember it so that they can know more about the upcoming smartphone. Buyers should know the specifications and price of the Redmi A1+ in the country.