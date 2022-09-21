Redmi K60 Likely To Come With Dynamic Island-Like Feature: Check Details Here

Redmi K60 expected to be equipped with Dynamic Island-like feature.
(Photo: iStock)
The Redmi K60 is likely to launch with a new Dynamic Island feature. We have seen this feature on the new iPhones. A user on Weibo requested the popular company, Xiaomi, to reveal the Redmi K60 with the Smart Island feature. The company's China President Lu Weibing asked people if they need this feature. In response, a lot of users said that they would like to see a similar type of feature on Xiaomi phones. However, many objected to this implementation.
Currently, we are not sure if the Smart Island feature will arrive on the Redmi K60. We can expect something similar to arrive on Android phones in the future. It is important to note that certain MIUI developers are testing the Dynamic Island feature for music controls and notifications. Therefore, we can expect the feature on Android phones.
Apple has introduced its iPhone 14 Pro models with a new Dynamic Island design. The Pro models also have a black pill-shaped cut-out design on the front. The company has smartly blended it with UI elements to make better utilisation of the upper space.
With the help of the Dynamic Island feature, one can check Apple Pay transaction details, charging status, battery percentage, and Face ID unlocking alert.
The introduction of the Dynamic Island feature on Android phones is nothing new. In the past, many Android manufacturers have copied the design of an iPhone.
The new Dynamic Island feature is useful and cool so it is expected to come on many Android phones in the upcoming months if the demand increases. It is important to note that the feature was recently spotted on Xiaomi’s MIUI Themes store.
To know more, one has to keep a close eye on the website of the company. Xiaomi might make important announcements regarding this soon for interested buyers.