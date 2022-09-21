Redmi K60 Likely To Come With Dynamic Island-Like Feature: Check Details Here

The Redmi K60 is likely to launch with a new Dynamic Island feature. We have seen this feature on the new iPhones. A user on Weibo requested the popular company, Xiaomi, to reveal the Redmi K60 with the Smart Island feature. The company's China President Lu Weibing asked people if they need this feature. In response, a lot of users said that they would like to see a similar type of feature on Xiaomi phones. However, many objected to this implementation.

Currently, we are not sure if the Smart Island feature will arrive on the Redmi K60. We can expect something similar to arrive on Android phones in the future. It is important to note that certain MIUI developers are testing the Dynamic Island feature for music controls and notifications. Therefore, we can expect the feature on Android phones.