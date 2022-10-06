OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Leaked Specifications: Features, Price, and Other Details

OnePlus Buds Pro 2: Here are the leaked specs and features.
(Photo: PR newswire)
OnePlus is currently in the process of launching new TWS ear buds 'OnePlus Buds Pro 2', which will be a modified and updated version of the predecessor 'OnePlus Buds Pro'.
According to different media reports and some spec leaks, it is likely that the upcoming TWS earbuds by OnePlus will flaunt premium features including fast charging capability, active noise cancellation, high-quality audio, and many more.
As far as the OnePlus Buds Pro earphones are concerned, they were launched by the company in last year August and are till date the most premium and high-quality earbuds by the company.
Soon, new TWS OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will replace its its predecessor.
According to Tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer and Pricebaba, following are some of the leaked features and specs of the upcoming TWS OnePlus Buds Pro 2.
11mm & 6mm dual drivers.
Each earbud will be equipped with 3 microphones.
Spatial audio with LHDC 4.0 codec.
An active noise cancellation up to 45dB.
Adaptive ANC.
Fast charging capability with 9 hours of battery life and 38 hours of battery backup (When ANC feature is not active).
With ANC feature disabled, the battery life is 6 hours without charging case and 22 hours with charging case.
Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity.
Wireless charging capability, offers 3 hours playback after 10 min charging.
Supports Google Fast Pair.
A 69ms low latency mode, which is good for gaming purpose.
The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 TWS earbuds are likely to be packed with an IP55 rating, supporting dust and water resistance.
There will be 3 colour options for OnePlus Buds Pro 2 including white, black, and green.
The official launch date and exact specs will be unveiled soon on the official launch event.
Since the official launch date of OnePlus Buds Pro 2 has not been revealed yet by the company, there is no information about the price.
The price of One Plus Buds Pro is Rs 7,990, it is likely that the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will be sold at a higher rate than its predecessor.
