OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Leaked Specifications: Features, Price, and Other Details

OnePlus is currently in the process of launching new TWS ear buds 'OnePlus Buds Pro 2', which will be a modified and updated version of the predecessor 'OnePlus Buds Pro'.

According to different media reports and some spec leaks, it is likely that the upcoming TWS earbuds by OnePlus will flaunt premium features including fast charging capability, active noise cancellation, high-quality audio, and many more.

As far as the OnePlus Buds Pro earphones are concerned, they were launched by the company in last year August and are till date the most premium and high-quality earbuds by the company.

Soon, new TWS OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will replace its its predecessor.