Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 Launch Date, 11 August: Check Features and Specs Here

Xiaomi is all set to launch another version of foldable smartphones. The new Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 is a foldable smartphone that will be unveiled by the company on Thursday, 11 August 2022.

The company CEO, Lei Jun has confirmed that the Xiaomi foldable smartphone will be unfolded tomorrow during an official launch event. Samsung is also ready to launch its foldable and flip smartphones - Galaxy Z Fold and Flip 4 today, 10 August 2022. Looks like Xiaomi's foldable smartphone will be a tough competition to the Samsung foldable smartphone. Both will be launched in the market consecutively.

The company will also launch Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro (12.4-inch tab) and the TWS Earbuds, Buds 4 Pro in the same launch event as Xiaomi Mix Fold 2. Buyers should know that the new Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 phone is a successor to the MI Mix Fold that was launched in the markets previous year in the month of March.