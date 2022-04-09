Realme GT 2 and Realme GT Neo 3 Expected to Launch Next Month: Price and Specs

Realme GT 2 and Realme GT Neo 3 expected to launch in India soon.
(Photo: Realme)
Realme recently launched a variety of new devices in India at a virtual event.
One of the smartphones that is expected to launch soon is the Realme GT 2 device. This model has already made its debut in the European and Chinese markets.
Another smartphone that is scheduled to launch soon along with the Realme GT 2 Pro is Realme GT Neo 3. Realme GT Neo 3 has similar specifications to Realme GT 2.
Since the features are similar, the price difference will most probably not be too high.
It is to be noted that the fourth anniversary of Realme will be celebrated on 4 May 2022.
The Realme GT 2 selling price in China started at CNY 2,599 as per the latest details. This is around Rs 30,500 in India.
The starting price of Realme GT Neo 3 in China is close to Rs 30,900 in India. However, both smartphones are not expected to be around these prices in India.
The prices are all assumptions, one can be sure about the real price of the Realme GT 2 and Realme GT Neo 3 during the launch event on 4 May 2022.
The Realme GT 2 is equipped with a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is also protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass layer.
The smartphone is packed with a 5,000mAh battery and bundles a 65W fast charger in the retail box.
The Realme GT 2 is equipped with a triple rear camera set-up that includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor.
It is also available with a 4,500mAh battery unit with 150W charging support. The second one has a 5,000mAh battery with 80W charging tech. The Realme GT Neo 3 has the same camera setup as the Realme GT 2.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)