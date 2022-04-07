Realme GT 2 Pro to Launch Today in India: Price, Specs, How to Watch Live Stream

Realme GT 2 Pro to launch on 07 April in India.
(Photo: Realme)
Chinese tech company Realme will launch its new smartphone Realme GT 2 Pro in India on Thursday, 07 April 2022. The smartphone was revealed globally in February 2022, during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) event at Barcelona.
Realme GT 2 Pro smartphone is an addition to Realme 'GT' lineup. Moreover, the company will also launch Realme 9 4G smartphone in India.
How to Watch Realme GT 2 Pro Launch Live Stream?
Realme GT 2 Pro launch event can be live streamed online on the official YouTube channel of Realme India. It can also be watched online on the official social media handles of the the company.
Realme GT 2 Pro price in India is yet to be announced. However, here are the details about price of the same in European market.
8GB + 128GB variant: 749.99 Euro (approximately Rs 62,000)
12GB + 256GB variant: 849.99 Euro (approximately Rs 70,370)
Realme GT 2 Pro smartphone sports a 6.7-inch WQHD+ 2K Super Reality Display powered by LTPO 2.0, with refresh rate of up to 120Hz.
It comes with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, which happens to be Qualcomm's most advanced 5G platform ever.
In terms of camera, the Realme GT 2 Pro smartphone comes with triple-rear camera setup. It includes a 50MP main camera, 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP micro-lens camera. At the front, it features a 32MP selfie camera.
Realme GT 2 Pro houses a 5,000mAh battery, which is supported by 65W SuperDart Charge.
Check this space regularly for further updates about Realme GT 2 Pro and other smartphones.
