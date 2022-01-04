Realme GT 2 Series to Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream
Chinese tech company Realme is all set to launch its new smartphone series Realme GT 2 series on Tuesday, 4 January 2022.
The smartphone lineup will be first launched in China. However, a recent tweet by the company also hinted at the global launch soon. "Our most premium Flagship, the #realmeGT2series will be making its World Debut very soon!" the company said.
Realme GT 2 Series Launch Time
Realme GT2 series launch will take place at 11:30 UTC (5 pm IST), on 4 January 2022.
How to watch Realme GT 2 series launch live streaming?
Realme GT2 Series launch event can be watched live on the official China website of Realme. It can also be live streamed on company's Weibo handle.
The Realme GT 2 series is expected to have Realme GT 2, Realme GT Pro, and Realmt GT 2 Master edition.
Realme GT 2 Series: Expected Specifications
Realme GT 2 series smartphone will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor
In its special event, the company also revealed that the new series will come with ultrawide-angle camera with a 150-degree field of view, bio-polymer material, and 360° NFC technology
The smartphones in the series are expected to come with 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB storage variants
According to a report by Gadgets360, Realme GT 2 is expected to sport a triple rear camera setup. It may include 50MP primary sensor, 8MP secondary camera and 2MP tertiary camera
Moreover, it could be powered by 5,000mAh battery, which could be supported by 65W fast charging
Price detail of the Realme GT 2 series are yet to be revealed.
For regular updates about Realme GT 2 series price and other details, check this space and the official website of Realme.
