Realme GT Neo 2T, Q3s and Realme Watch T1 Launch Today: Price and Specifications
The Realme launch event is scheduled to take place at 2pm CST Asia (11:30am IST).
Chinese smartphone company Realme is all set to launch its new smartphones Realme Q3s and Realme GT Neo 2T in China, on Tuesday, 19 October 2021. The company will also launch Realme Watch T1 along with the smartphones.
The information about the Realme launch event was shared on Monday, 18 October on Weibo, reported Gadgets360.
As of now, no information is available about launch date of these devices in India.
Realme GT Neo 2T, Realme Q3s and Realme Watch T1: Launch Time
Realme GT Neo 2T, Realme Q3s and Realme Watch T1: Price
Realme GT Neo 2T is will be available at a price of CNY 2,299 (approximately Rs 26,900 INR), while Realme Q3s is expected to priced at CNY 1,899 (approximately Rs 22,200 INR), reported GizmoChina. The report further added that the Realme Watch T1 is likely to be price at CNY 999 (approximately Rs 11,680 INR).
Realme GT Neo 2T, Realme Q3s and Realme Watch T1: Specifications
Realme GT Neo2T
Realme GT Neo 2T is expected to sport a 6.43-inch AMOLED display.
It will come with Dimensity 1200 processor.
The smartphone will house triple rear-camera setup with 64 MP primary lens.
Realme GT Neo 2T will be powered by 4,500mAh battery which will be supported by 65W fast charging.
Realme Q3s
Realme Q3s will come with Snapdragon 778G processor.
It will sport a 6.59-inch LCD display with a refresh rate of 144Hz.
The smartphone will come with 48MP triple rear cameras.
Realme Q3s will be powered by 5000mAh battery, reported GizmoChina.
Realme Watch T1
Realme Watch T1 is expected to have a stainless steel frame, and a round dial, reported Gadgets360.
Moreover, the smartwatch is expected to be dust and water-resistant.
For details about the price and specification of the above mentioned devices, check out Realme's China website after the launch.
