Realme GT 2 Pro India Launch: Check Launch Date, Expected Price in India & Specs

Processor

Realme GT 2 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor which is paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage options.

Display

The smartphone comes with 6.7-inch WQHD+ 2K Super Reality Display powered by LTPO 2.0, with refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

Camera

Realme has installed a triple-rear camera setup in the upcoming Realme GT 2 Pro smartphone. It includes a 50MP main camera, 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP micro-lens camera. At the front, it houses a 32MP selfie camera.

Battery

Realme GT 2 Pro is powered by a 5,000mAh battery, which is supported by 65W SuperDart Charge.