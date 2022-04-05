Realme GT 2 Pro India Launch: Check Launch Date, Expected Price in India & Specs

Realme GT 2 Pro to launch in India on 07 April.
(Photo: Realme)
Realme GT 2 Pro smartphone is all set to launch in India on Thursday, 7 April. The smartphone, which is an expansion in Realme's 'GT' series, was launched earlier this year in China. It was also introdcued globally at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022 event at Barcelona in February 2022.
Launch event of Realme GT 2 Pro is scheduled to begin at 12:30 pm on Thursday. Interested customers can watch it online on the official YouTube channel of Realme India.
Here are some details about expected price and specifications of Realme GT 2 Pro.
Realme is yet to announce the price details of Realme GT 2 Pro smartphone in India. However, in Europe, the smartphone is priced at 749.99 Euro (approximately Rs 62,000) for 8GB + 128GB variant, while the 12GB + 256GB variant is available at a price of 849.99 Euro (approximately Rs 70,370).
Processor
Realme GT 2 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor which is paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage options.
Display
The smartphone comes with 6.7-inch WQHD+ 2K Super Reality Display powered by LTPO 2.0, with refresh rate of up to 120Hz.
Camera
Realme has installed a triple-rear camera setup in the upcoming Realme GT 2 Pro smartphone. It includes a 50MP main camera, 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP micro-lens camera. At the front, it houses a 32MP selfie camera.
Battery
Realme GT 2 Pro is powered by a 5,000mAh battery, which is supported by 65W SuperDart Charge.
