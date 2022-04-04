Realme 9 4G Launch in India: Launch Date Announced, Check Price and Features

Realme 9 4G Launch Event in India: Everything you need to know.
Raajwrita Dutta
Gadgets
Published:

Realme 9 4G launch date in India announced.

(Photo: realme)

Realme is expected to launch the next phone in the marquee series, Realme 9 4G in India on 7 April 2022 at 12:30 p.m.

On the same day, Realme is also planning to launch its flagship phone, GT 2 Pro in India along with a few other products.

It is to be noted that the Realme 9 4G has been in rumours for quite some time.

Hence, the announcement of the launch date in India is not coming as a surprise.

Customers who are searching for a camera-centric phone are excited because the Realme 9 4G is confirmed to be equipped with a 108-megapixel camera on the rear system.

Realme has also confirmed that the brand new smartphone will offer "9X focusing accuracy". The main highlight of the Realme 9 4G is its 108-megapixel camera.

Apart from the camera, the other specifications of the Realme 9 4G have not been announced by the popular smartphone company.

The price of the smartphone is also not confirmed as of yet. We will get to know more about the Realme 9 4G during the launch event on 7 April 2022.

Realme 9 4G Launch in India: Expected Specifications

As per the rumours, the Realme 9 4G smartphone will be equipped with a 16-megapixel front camera.

The smartphone is also expected to have an AMOLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate.

It will also be equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor and a brightness of 1000 nits.

Realme 9 4G is expected to have a 7.99 mm thin body and weigh around 178 grams. It will be available in three colours that include Sunburst Gold, Stargaze White, and Meteor Black.

To know in detail about the Realme 9 4G features one has to keep an eye on the launch event on 7 April 2022.

Realme 9 4G Launch in India: Expected Price

Realme has not made any official announcements regarding the price of the Realme 9 4G in India.

However, depending on the price of the Realme 8 Pro that launched last year we can take a guess.

The starting price of the Realme 8 Pro was Rs 17,999 and the upcoming Realme 9 4G can also cost around the same range.
