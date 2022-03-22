Realme GT Neo 3 Launched with 150W Fast Charge: Check Specifications and Price
Realme GT Neo 3 comes with 150W and 80W charging options.
Realme has launched its new smartphone Realme GT Neo 3 in China on Tuesday, 22 March 2022. It is an expansion of Realme's already popular 'GT' series.
Pre-booking of the Realme GT Neo 3 has already commenced, while the sales will begin from 30 March 2022.
Launch date of Realme GT Neo 3 in India has not been announced yet.
Here are some price and specification details of the newly-launched Realme GT Neo 3 smartphone.
What is the Price of Realme GT Neo 3 Smartphone?
Realme GT Neo 3 is priced at CNY 1,999 (approximately Rs 24,000) for 6GB + 128GB variant in China, reported 91mobiles. Whereas, the 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB variants are available at a price of CNY 2,299 (approximately Rs 27,500) and CNY 2,599 (approximately Rs 31,100), respectively.
The above mentioned smartphones are supported by 80W fast charging. Realme has also introduced 150W charge option with Realme GT Neo 3. It is available at a starting price of CNY 2,599 (approximately Rs 31,100).
Realme GT Neo 3: Specifications
Realme GT Neo 3 is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G processor.
It sports a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with refresh rate of 120Hz.
As mentioned above, the Realme GT Neo 3 comes with two charging option i.e. 80W and 150W. The 80W variant is powered by 5000mAh battery, whereas, the 150W variant houses a 4500mAh battery.
Realme GT Neo 3 comes with a triple-rear camera setup. It incudes a 50MP primary camera, 8MP wide angle, and 2MP macro sensors. At the front, it houses a 16MP selfie camera.
The device runs on Android 12 realme UI 3.0 OS.
Check this space regularly for further updates about Realme GT Neo 3 and other smartphones.
