Realme C31 to Launch in India Today, Check the Expected Price and Features

Realme C31 will launch in India on 31 March 2022.
(Photo: Realme)
Realme is all set to launch the Realme C31 smartphone today in India, on Thursday, 31 March 2022.
The new budget smartphone from Realme that is ready to launch in India today, on Thursday, 31 March 2022 is equipped with entry-level specifications.
Realme has built its brand in India by launching brand new smartphones that are equipped with the best features and are also budget-friendly.
Realme is one of the leading smartphone brands that has always provided its customers with the best products.
Realme C31, the smartphone that is all set to debut today, on 31 March 2022 in India has some top-quality features.
Let's get into the details about the specifications of Realme C31 and the expected price in India.
Realme C31 is a smartphone that is suitable for people who are looking for a phone that can perform light tasks.
Even though scrolling on the phone will not look much smoother, the 120Hz touch sampling rate on the display will be suitable for gamers.
Realme C31 is equipped with three cameras that include a 13-megapixel main camera, a macro camera, and a black-and-white camera.
Realme C31 is also furnished with a 5000mAh battery. According to the company, the battery will last a day easily.
To know more details about the specifications of the Realme C31, one needs to wait for the launch to take place today, on Thursday, 31 March 2022.
The smartphone will be available in two colours that is Dark Green and Light Silver. One can be certain about the price of Realme C31 in India only after the launch takes place.
