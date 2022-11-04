Realme 10 Series Launch on 9 November: Realme 10 Specs Revealed; Know Details

Realme is gearing up to launch its next-gen Realme 10 series globally on 9 November, as per the latest official details. Ahead of the grand debut of the series, the company has confirmed certain specifications and features that interested buyers should know. The upcoming Realme 10 lineup will include models like the regular Realme 10 and a more expensive and premium Realme 10 Pro+. It is likely to be called Realme 10 Pro but the exact name is still not clear.

Interested buyers across the globe should note the specifications and features of the next-gen Realme 10 series that are announced by the company. It is important to note that only a few specifications of the regular Realme 10 has been revealed. Buyers should also know that the specifications of the Realme 10 Pro+ are not very clear.