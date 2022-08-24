Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G Launch Date in India: Specifications & Expected Price

Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G will be launched in India on 30 August.
(Photo Courtesy: mi.com)
Xiaomi has officially announced the launch date of the Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G laptop in India, which will make its debut in India on 30 August, as per the official details. The laptop is expected to be a follow-up to Mi Notebook Pro which was launched last year.
Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G will be equipped with a fast 120Hz display and a 2.5K resolution. The laptop is also confirmed to have a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 H-series processor, coupled with NVIDIA’s GeForce MX550 graphics.
The design of the Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G is likely to be the same as its predecessor. Xiaomi has not revealed many details about the NoteBook Pro 120G.
Here are some specifications about the Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G.
The Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G is confirmed to be equipped with a faster display, faster chip, and graphics, as compared to the 2021 Mi Notebook Pro. However, the laptop seems to not have an extra USB Type-A port, based on the product images shared by Xiaomi.
Though the company has not revealed any detail regarding the price of the laptop yet, Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G is expected to have a price range similar to the Mi NoteBook Pro.
The Mi NoteBook Pro was joined by a powerful Mi NoteBook Ultra in 2021. We are not sure if Xiaomi is planning to give it a 2022 refresh so one should stay tuned to know more.
