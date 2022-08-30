POCO M5 and POCO M5s Global Launch Date Confirmed: Specifications; Details Here

The Xiaomi sub-brand, POCO has officially confirmed the global launch date for its upcoming smartphones. As per the official event invite, the new POCO M5 and POCO M5s are all set to make their debut globally on 5 September 2022. It is important to note that the company has scheduled an online launch event for the upcoming smartphone series. The launch date and time of the POCO M5 and POCO M5s are confirmed by the smartphone company.

The official handle of POCO for India shows the POCO M5 in the teaser only. It suggests that the POCO M5s will not be launched in the country. However, the company has not confirmed about this so one should wait. As of now, it is official that the POCO M5 and POCO M5s will launch globally on 5 September.