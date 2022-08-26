Redmi Note 11 SE Launch in India Today: When & Where To Watch Live Streaming

Redmi Note 11 SE will be officially launched in India today, 26 August 2022. When & where to watch the live streaming.
(Photo Courtesy: mi.com)
Redmi is all set to launch its new smartphone, the Redmi Note 11 SE, in India. The device will be officially revealed in India today, 26 August 2022. Before the official launch, the Xiaomi subsidiary has already unveiled all the features and specifications except price of its new smartphone Redmi Note 11SE.
According to the company's latest tweet, the official launch date of the Redmi Note 11 SE in India is 26 August. The device will be available for sale in India on Flipkart from Wednesday, 31 August 2022. The company's tweet reads, "All Set for the new performer on the block. The stunning #RedmiNote11SE arrives on 26th August."
The device will be sold in India in four colours including Bifrost Blue, Cosmic White, Thunder Purple, and Space Black .
The Redmi Note 11 SE launch date in India is today. However, the company has not uploaded any details about the launch event yet. Looks like the device will be directly put for the sale on Flipkart and the company has no plans to hold an official launch event. Users must keep visiting the official website (mi.com) for the latest details on the live streaming of the Redmi Note 11 SE in India.
As per the company's official website, following are the features and specs of the Redmi Note 11 SE:
MediaTek Helio G95.
5000mAh Battery.
64MP Quad Camera.
Z-axis Vibration Motor.
Corning®Gorilla® Glass Protection.
Dual Stereo Speakers.
16.33cm(6.43) Super AMOLED Display.
Sleek and thin design, flattened edges and curved back.
Side-mounted fingerprint sensor and AI face unlock feature for safety purposes.
33W Fast Charging Support.
360 degree ambient light sensors to adjust the brightness automatically.
SGS certified blue light to comfort your eyes.
As mentioned above, the company has surprisingly unveiled all the features and specifications of the Redmi Note 11 SE before the official launch in India. However, the one thing that the company has kept under wraps is the price of the device. Since Redmi Note 11 SE is the rebranded version of the already available device Redmi Note 10S, it is likely that the price of the Redmi Note 11 SE in India will be approximately between Rs 12,000 to 13,000. Currently, Redmi Note 10S is sold in India at a price of Rs 12,499.
