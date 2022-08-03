OnePlus 10T 5G Launch Today: Live Streaming Details, Price, and Specifications

OnePlus 10T 5G live streaming details are mentioned in the article.
(Photo: oneplus.in)
OnePlus is ready to officially launch its OnePlus 10T 5G smartphone today, Wednesday, 3 August 2022. The smartphone is set to make its debut at the New York City launch event of OnePlus. The global launch event of the OnePlus 10T 5G will be live streamed via the company's official channel on YouTube and its website.
As per the official details, the OnePlus 10T 5G launch event will be live streamed today, Wednesday, 3 August 2022, at 7:30 pm IST. Viewers should keep an eye on the company's official YouTube channel and website to know more about the debut event of the OnePlus 10T 5G. The event will be live streamed on all the official channels for viewers in India.
Before the launch event of the OnePlus 10T 5G takes place today, here are some specifications and expected price details that customers should know.
The OnePlus 10T 5G is expected to feature an FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is likely to be equipped with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM along with 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.
The company has confirmed that the brand new smartphone will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor.
Customers should note that OnePlus has not revealed all the specifications of the smartphone.
The OnePlus 10T 5G price has also not been confirmed as of yet. Viewers can know about the price and other details during the global launch event.
The launch event is set to take place today, 3 August 2022, at 7:30 pm IST. Viewers should follow the official YouTube channel and website of OnePlus to know the exact price of the brand-new smartphone.
