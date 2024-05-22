Poco F6 Launch in India on 23 May: Specifications, Expected Price, and Design

The Poco F6 will make its debut in India on Thursday, 23 May. All the teasers from the company have revealed certain details about the upcoming smartphone. We do not know the price of the handset but we know certain key specifications. Poco is one of the first smartphones in India to be equipped with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. Poco has also revealed several details about the display, battery, chipset and design of the new handset.

Interested buyers in India are excited about the launch of the Poco F6. While the company has teased certain specifications of the upcoming handset, one should note that the price is still unknown. The exact price range will be announced after the launch takes place on the scheduled date, 23 May. Stay tuned to know the important updates.