Realme GT 6T Launch Date in India Confirmed: Features, Specs, Price, and More

Realme GT 6T Launch Date in India. Details Here.
(Photo: realme.com/in)
Tech giant Realme is all set to launch a new smartphone Realme GT 6T in India on Wednesday, 22 May 2024. According to the official teasers, the handset will flaunt a brightest display ever seen on any smartphone, with a peak brightness of up to 6000 nits. According to reports, Realme GT 6T will arrive in India as a rebranded version of Realme GT Neo 6, which recently made its debut in China. Ahead of the official launch, the company has confirmed some of the key features and specifications of Realme GT 6T, including Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset, sleek design for easy grip, with a thickness of 8.7 mm, brightest flagship display, and more.
Once launched, Realme GT 6T may be available for sale on the e-commerce platform Amazon and online retail stores. The handset will be protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2 against scratches and cracks. Let us check out the launch date, features, specs, price, and other details of Realme GT 6T below.
Realme GT 6T will be launched in India on Wednesday, 22 May 2024.
Realme GT 6T will be launched in India at 12 pm.
The company has not revealed the exact price of Realme GT 6T in India yet. However, the handset is anticipated to be a mid-range smartphone.
Slim and thin design with a thickness of 8.7 mm and a weight of 191 grams.
A 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate.
Brightest display with a peak brightness of 6000 nits.
Powered by Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset.
5500 mAh battery with 120W fast charging capacity.
Largest cooling system for better performance during gaming.
Dual rear camera system, including 50 MP main sensor and an 8 MP secondary sensor. 32 MP selfie camera for video calling.
8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.
Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for protection against scratches and cracks.
A dual VC 9-layer cooling system for heat dissipation.
It may run on Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0.
Connectivity options may include 4G, 5G, VoLTE, Vo5G, Bluetooth v5.4, WiFi, NFC, USB-C v2.0, and an IR blaster.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)