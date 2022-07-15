Oppo Pad Air & Oppo Enco X2 Earbuds Launch Date in India: Check Details Here

The chinese company, Oppo is all set to launch the Oppo Pad Air & Oppo Enco X2 Earbuds in India along with the Oppo Reno 8 series. The new Oppo Pad Air will be the first ever tablet from Oppo company in the country. All these devices have already been launched in China, therefore we might get an idea about the features and specifications.

The Oppo Enco X2 Earbuds will be an updated version of the company's already available Oppo TWS earbuds.