Oppo K10 5G Launched With 5000mAh Battery: Price in India & Specifications
Oppo K10 5G smartphone will come with MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor.
Oppo K10 5G smartphone launched in India on Wednesday, 8 June 2022. The smartphone is an expansion in company 'K' smartphones lineup. The launch event was live streamed online on the official YouTube channel and social media handles of Oppo India.
Oppo K10 5G smartphone will go on sale from 15 June 2022. Interested customers can purchase it online from the e-commerce platform Flipkart.
Here are the price and specification details of the newly launched Oppo K10 5G smartphone.
Oppo K10 5G: Expected Price in India
Oppo K10 5G smartphone is available at a price of Rs 17,499 (8GB + 128GB storage variant) in India.
Oppo K10 5G: Specifications
Oppo K10 5G smartphone will come with MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor which is paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variants.
It is expected to sport a 6.56-inch HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate.
The smartphone comes with a 5,000mAh battery which is supported by 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging.
Oppo K10 5G smartphone will come with a dual-rear camera setup which imay include a 48MP main camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera is expected to be of 8MP.
The device runs on Android 12 OS.
Check this space regularly for further updates about Oppo K10 5G and other smartphones.
