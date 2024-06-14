Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G Launched in India: Specifications, Sale Date, and Price Range

Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G has been launched in India for interested buyers.
(Photo: iStock)
Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G: Oppo has officially introduced the Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G in India. The brand-new handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging capabilities. All interested buyers in India should take note of the confirmed features if they want to buy the handset. The specifications and design have been revealed after the launch of the new smartphone in the country. Everyone should note the important updates.
The Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G is equipped with a dual rear camera setup, led by a 64-megapixel main sensor. It also flaunts IP69, IP68, and IP66 certifications, making it extremely resistant to dust and water. The company has also announced the price, availability, and sale date of the handset in India. Interested buyers should check all the latest details carefully.
Read till the end to know the specifications, features, price, and availability of the Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G in India. Know all the important features before you purchase the new model.
In India, the Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G is priced at Rs 27,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage version. The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 29,999 in the country.
According to the latest official details, the sale of the Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G will start on 20 June. The brand-new handset is available in two colour options, including Dusk Pink and Midnight Navy. Buyers should note these important details and stay informed.
The Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G flaunts a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (2,412 x 1,080 pixels) 3D curved OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It has a touch sampling rate of up to 240Hz, a local peak brightness of 950 nits, and a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.
The Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G has a dual rear camera setup, including a 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The device has an 8-megapixel sensor on the front for selfies.
The smartphone is powered by a 5000mAh battery that supports 67W wired SuperVOOC charging. These are some of the specifications you should know.
