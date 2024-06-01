Vivo Watch GT Launched in China: Specifications, Price, Sale Date, and Details

Vivo Watch GT made its debut in China along with the Vivo S19 series on Thursday, 30 May. The smartwatch operates on BlueOS out of the box and has over 100 preset sports modes. The brand-new Vivo Watch GT flaunts a 2.5D borderless curved display and a functional, rotating crown. It is important to note that the watch is equipped with up to 21 days of battery life and e-SIM support. Interested buyers should know the exact specifications.

The new Vivo Watch GT sports various health and wellness trackers like heart rate and blood oxygen sensors. One should note that the smartwatch is also compatible with the Vivo Health App. It is important to know the price range, availability, and design of the smart wearable if you want to purchase it. We have the latest details for you.