Vivo Watch GT Launched in China: Specifications, Price, Sale Date, and Details

Vivo Watch GT made its debut in China along with the Vivo S19 series on Thursday, 30 May. The smartwatch operates on BlueOS out of the box and has over 100 preset sports modes. The brand-new Vivo Watch GT flaunts a 2.5D borderless curved display and a functional, rotating crown. It is important to note that the watch is equipped with up to 21 days of battery life and e-SIM support. Interested buyers should know the exact specifications.
The new Vivo Watch GT sports various health and wellness trackers like heart rate and blood oxygen sensors. One should note that the smartwatch is also compatible with the Vivo Health App. It is important to know the price range, availability, and design of the smart wearable if you want to purchase it. We have the latest details for you.
Read till the end to know the price, availability, design, specifications, and features of the brand-new Vivo Watch GT. Review all the important announcements about the smart wearable before purchasing your device.
Vivo Watch GT: Price and Availability
The Vivo Watch GT is priced at CNY 799 in China, roughly Rs 9,200 for the eSIM + silicone strap option. The eSIM + faux leather strap variant is priced at CNY 899, roughly Rs 10,400.
According to the latest details, the silicone strap is available in a Summer Night Black shade and the vegan leather strap is seen in Clear Sky and White Clouds shades.
Interested buyers should note that the smartwatch is open for reservations via the Vivo China e-store. The Vivo Watch GT device will go on sale from 14 June. One should know the important dates and announcements by the company.
Vivo Watch GT: Specifications and Design
The Vivo Watch GT sports a 1.85-inch 2.5D curved AMOLED screen. It ships with Vivo's BlueOS with various AI-backed features like AI Shorthand. This feature allows users to record voice files from the watch and save them in the Atom Note app.
Along with other functions, the device supports AI Watch Face that generates watch faces by voice prompts of users. The smartwatch tracks stress levels as well as sleep and menstrual cycles.
The Vivo Watch GT packs a 505mAh battery with magnetic pin charging support. The watch is claimed to provide up to 21 days of battery life in battery-saving mode and up to 10 days with normal usage.
