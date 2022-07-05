OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro Budget Smart TV Launched in India: Price; Specifications

OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro launched in India on 4 July 2022.
(Photo Courtesy: PR newswire)
The popular company OnePlus has officially launched the OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro budget smart TV in India on Monday, 4 July 2022. As the name states, the OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro budget smart TV is a screen size upgrade to the existing OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro. The smart TV is available with a 4K UHD display with Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and Dolby Audio. It has “seamless connectivity” with existing OnePlus devices such as phones, buds, and smartwatches.
As the OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro budget smart TV has already made its debut in India, on Monday, 4 July 2022, people are excited to know the price and specifications of the brand new smart TV. It is to be noted that the smart TV will be available from 7 July 2022 in the country.
Before the sale of the OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro budget smart TV begins, everybody should know its specifications, features, and price in India.
OnePlus has officially introduced the 50-inch Y1S Pro smart TV in India at a rate of Rs 32,999. The price of the OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro in India has been officially revealed by the company.
It is to be noted that the OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro will also be available on Jio Digital and other select offline partner stores. Buyers can place their orders on the mentioned platforms from 7 July 2022.
The OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro flaunts a bezel-less design and a 50-inch 4K UHD display with Gamma Engine. It is supported by ALLM and MEMC, in addition to HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG formats.
The smart TV is equipped with a dual speaker set-up with a 24W combined output and Dolby Audio. The OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro also has 2GB RAM, 8GB storage, Google Assistant, and Chromecast support.
The OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro is a good mix of style and substance on an affordable budget. Everyone should remember the date on which the sale of the smart TV begins in India.
