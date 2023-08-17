OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Launched in China: Specifications, Price & Availability Here

OnePlus Ace 2 Pro debuted in China on Wednesday, 16 August 2023.
(Photo: OnePlus)
OnePlus Ace 2 Pro formally debuted in China on Wednesday, 16 August 2023. All interested people should note that the brand-new smartphone is equipped with Qualcomm's top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, with up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. Buyers were patiently waiting for the device to release so they could get their hands on it. The specifications and price range of the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is already announced during the launch on Wednesday.
Interested buyers should take note of the price and other details of the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro, which is launched recently in China. Buyers should note that the company has not announced the launch of the smartphone in India as of now. However, interested people can take note of the features and the expected price range in the country.
Here is everything you must note about the brand-new OnePlus Ace 2 Pro. We have all the important details such as features, specifications, price, range, availability, etc, that you should know if you want to purchase the device.
The price of the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro in China is CNY 2,999, which is roughly around Rs 34,600 in India. Everyone should note that this is the price of the base model which is equipped with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is available in two colour options – Aurora Green and Titanium Ash Grey.
The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro operates on ColorOS 13.1 and it is based on Android 13. The smartphone model features a 6.74-inch full-HD+ (1,240x2,772 pixels) curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It also has a pixel density of 450ppi.
The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro model is equipped with three rear cameras which include a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. These are all the details we have.
