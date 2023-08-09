Realme 11 5G To Be Launched In India Soon; Check Leaked & Teased Specifications

Realme released the teaser for the launch of the Realme 11 5G smartphone on Tuesday, August 9. The smartphone will be introduced to Indian buyers soon though the launch date has not been confirmed.

Though the RAM and storage configurations of the smartphone have been leaked online. The smartphone will be available in two storage and will be powered by Dimensity 6020 5G SoC. The company introduced the Realme 11 Pro models in India two months ago and the Realme 11 5G debuted in selective global markets in July. Let's have a look at the leaked and expected specs and features of the smartphone.