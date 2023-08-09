iQOO Z7 Pro 5G Launch Date in India 31 August: Features, Specifications & Price

The launch date of iQOO Z7 Pro 5G in India has been revealed, and the smartphone will be unveiled in the country on 31 August 2023. The company confirmed the arrival of iQOO Z series in India markets through Twitter and official media invites.

According to the official teaser images of iQOO Z7 Pro 5G, the handset will flaunt a curved display and a hole punch cut out. Although, the exact features and specifications of iQOO Z7 Pro 5G in India are still under the wraps, some tipsters suggest that the smartphone may be powered by 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, and will be backed up by 4,600mAh battery.

If reports are to be believed, the upcoming iQOO Z7 Pro 5G handset will be launched in the country as a successor to iQOO Z7 5G. Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on iQOO Z7 Pro.