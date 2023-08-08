According to a post by Li Jie (OnePlus China President) on Weibo, the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro will be launched in China on 16 August 2023. The flagship smartphone will be a successor to the already available OnePlus Ace 2 with improved features and specifications.

According to the teaser images released by the company, the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro in China will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Let us read about the features, specs, and pricing details of the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro gaming flagship smartphone below.