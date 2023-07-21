OnePlus 12 Global Launch in January 2024 As Per Tipsters; Read Features & Specs

After launching the OnePlus 11 5G, the tech giant is reportedly working on unveiling a new smartphone under the name OnePlus 12. Although, the company has not revealed the official launch date of the OnePlus 12 in India and other countries, some online tips suggest that the handset may hit the global markets in January 2024.

According to a reputable tipster Max Jambor, OnePlus 12 will be launched in global markets in January next year, and in China the smartphone is anticipated to be unveiled by the end of this year in December 2023.

Let us read some rumored features and specifications of the OnePlus 12 that will be rolled out soon.