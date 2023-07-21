OnePlus 12 Global Launch in January 2024 As Per Tipsters; Read Features & Specs

After launching the OnePlus 11 5G, the tech giant is reportedly working on unveiling a new smartphone under the name OnePlus 12. Although, the company has not revealed the official launch date of the OnePlus 12 in India and other countries, some online tips suggest that the handset may hit the global markets in January 2024.
According to a reputable tipster Max Jambor, OnePlus 12 will be launched in global markets in January next year, and in China the smartphone is anticipated to be unveiled by the end of this year in December 2023.
Let us read some rumored features and specifications of the OnePlus 12 that will be rolled out soon.
Features and Specifications of OnePlus 12 (Rumored)
OnePlus has not officially teased the OnePlus 12 smartphone yet, therefore, there is no information about the confirmed features and specifications yet. However, if leaked renders are to be trusted, the handset will arrive with following features and specs.
A 6.7" 120Hz QHD+ LTPO AMOLED display.
Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.
16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage.
Runs on Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 out of the box.
The camera module includes four cameras including 50 megapixel primary, 50 megapixel ultrawide, 64 megapixel periscope (3x optical zoom), and 32 megapixel selfie.
A 5,400 mAh battery with 100W or 150W fast wired charging support.
The exact and confirmed features and specs of OnePlus 12 will be revealed once the company teasers will be out. Check this space regularly to get the latest updates.
