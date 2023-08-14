ADVERTISEMENT
OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Launch on 16 August 2023: Confirmed Features & Specifications

OnePlus Ace 2 Pro will arrive as a successor to the OnePlus Ace 2.

OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Launch on 16 August 2023: Confirmed Features & Specifications
The tech giant OnePlus is all set to launch the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro in China on Wednesday, 16 August 2023. The smartphone will arrive as a successor to the OnePlus Ace 2 that arrived in markets last year. The launch date of OnePlus Ace 2 Pro in India is unknown yet.

Prior to the official launch event, the company has confirmed some features and specifications of the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro smartphone including the processor and camera details. Let us read them below.

OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Launch Date: When Will the Smartphone Arrive?

The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro will be launched on Wednesday, 16 August 2023.

At What Time Will Be the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Launched?

The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro will be launched in China during an official launch event which is scheduled at 2:30 pm (local) and 12 pm (IST).

Where To Watch the Live Streaming of the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Launch Event? 

The live streaming of the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro launch event will be available on the brand’s official Weibo handle.

OnePlus Ace 2 Pro: Confirmed Specifications and Features

As of now, the company has confirmed only few features and specifications of the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro via teaser images, and these include the following:

  • The smartphone will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

  • Bionic vibrating motor.

  • The handset will arrive with a 50 MP Sony IMX890 primary rear camera sensor, that will support OIS (optical image stabilisation).

  • OnePlus Ace 2 Pro will support Wi-Fi 7 connectivity.

  • The smartphone will be equipped with a 24GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage.

  • 5,000mAh battery with 150W fast charging support.

  • OnePlus Ace 2 Pro will arrive in the markets with a Rainwater Touch Control feature. This feature has been specifically designed to avoid the touch response issues caused by sweat or rain.

  • In-display fingerprint sensor.

The price of OnePlus Ace 2 Pro has not been revealed by the company yet. Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on OnePlus Ace 2 Pro.

