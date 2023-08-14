The tech giant OnePlus is all set to launch the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro in China on Wednesday, 16 August 2023. The smartphone will arrive as a successor to the OnePlus Ace 2 that arrived in markets last year. The launch date of OnePlus Ace 2 Pro in India is unknown yet.
Prior to the official launch event, the company has confirmed some features and specifications of the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro smartphone including the processor and camera details. Let us read them below.
OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Launch Date: When Will the Smartphone Arrive?
The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro will be launched on Wednesday, 16 August 2023.
At What Time Will Be the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Launched?
The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro will be launched in China during an official launch event which is scheduled at 2:30 pm (local) and 12 pm (IST).
Where To Watch the Live Streaming of the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Launch Event?
The live streaming of the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro launch event will be available on the brand’s official Weibo handle.
OnePlus Ace 2 Pro: Confirmed Specifications and Features
As of now, the company has confirmed only few features and specifications of the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro via teaser images, and these include the following:
The smartphone will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.
Bionic vibrating motor.
The handset will arrive with a 50 MP Sony IMX890 primary rear camera sensor, that will support OIS (optical image stabilisation).
OnePlus Ace 2 Pro will support Wi-Fi 7 connectivity.
The smartphone will be equipped with a 24GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage.
5,000mAh battery with 150W fast charging support.
OnePlus Ace 2 Pro will arrive in the markets with a Rainwater Touch Control feature. This feature has been specifically designed to avoid the touch response issues caused by sweat or rain.
In-display fingerprint sensor.
The price of OnePlus Ace 2 Pro has not been revealed by the company yet. Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on OnePlus Ace 2 Pro.
