OnePlus 12 Launch in China on 4 December: Leaked Specifications and Design Here

OnePlus is famous for providing different textured panels on its flagship smartphones. It is important to note that the upcoming OnePlus 12 might be available with a wood texture finish. Some of the details have been leaked online which reveals the look of the model. The leaked render showcases a design similar to the OnePlus One Walnut Wood. According to the latest details available online, the OnePlus 12 will make its debut on 4 December, during the company's 10th anniversary.

The OnePlus 12 smartphone is ready to be launched in China during the 10th-anniversary celebration. Interested buyers across the globe should wait for the official announcements about the specifications and price of the brand-new OnePlus 12. As of now, we know the smartphone will be introduced in China. You have to wait for the other updates.