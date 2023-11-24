OnePlus 12 Launch in China on 4 December: Leaked Specifications and Design Here

OnePlus 12 will soon make its debut in China, as per the latest details.
(Photo Courtesy: Internet Providers)
OnePlus is famous for providing different textured panels on its flagship smartphones. It is important to note that the upcoming OnePlus 12 might be available with a wood texture finish. Some of the details have been leaked online which reveals the look of the model. The leaked render showcases a design similar to the OnePlus One Walnut Wood. According to the latest details available online, the OnePlus 12 will make its debut on 4 December, during the company's 10th anniversary.
The OnePlus 12 smartphone is ready to be launched in China during the 10th-anniversary celebration. Interested buyers across the globe should wait for the official announcements about the specifications and price of the brand-new OnePlus 12. As of now, we know the smartphone will be introduced in China. You have to wait for the other updates.
Here are the leaked specifications and features of the OnePlus 12 that you should note before the launch takes place. Please note that some of the features stated by us are rumours and one should wait for the company to officially confirm it.
According to the latest official details, the OnePlus 12 smartphone is confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The popular tipster, Digital Chat Station shared an alleged image of the OnePlus 12 with a wood finish rear panel. He posted the image on Weibo.
Various speculations state that it could be a wood-textured case. However, since OnePlus has not verified any of these specifications, you should wait for the launch of the smartphone.
OnePlus 12 is expected to operate on ColorOS 14 based on Android 14. It is likely to be the first handset in China with a 2K resolution display. It is expected to pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC under the hood.
The global release of the brand-new model is likely to take place in January 2024.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)