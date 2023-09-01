OnePlus, the Chinese giant has announced the release of its latest operating system, OxygenOS 14. It will be launched on September 25 across the world and as informed by the brand itself, OxygenOS 14 will be one of the first operating systems based on Android 14 with features designed to deliver enhanced user experiences.
Kinder Liu, President and COO of OnePlus said, “OnePlus has been committed to delivering a fast, smooth and steady OxygenOS to our users. Powered by OnePlus‘ latest innovations, OxygenOS 14 will be the most intelligent and intuitive software product in OnePlus history."
The first batch of phones to receive Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 may be the OnePlus 11, OnePlus Nord 3, OnePlus 11R, and OnePlus 10 Pro soon to follow. The company has begun working with testers to improve the OS before the worldwide rollout.
The new OxygenOS 14 will be introduced with the ‘Trinity Engine’ performance platform that promotes integration between hardware and software. Trinity Engine may be effective against challenges like power consumption efficiency, multi-tasking capability, and sustained fast and smooth performance.
There are six innovative technologies, including CPU Vitalization, RAM Vitalization, ROM Vitalization, HyperBoost, HyperTouch, and HyperRendering for a fast and smooth experience in scenarios such as multi-tasking, intensive mobile gaming, and long-term usage. The OnePlus devices receiving the OxygenOS update are not confirmed yet. The latest OnePlus 11 is expected to get this update first.
OnePlus is all set to launch its first foldable device called the OnePlus Open soon. The OnePlus Open is similar to Samsung’s foldable lineup but the pricing of the product may be different. As per the latest leaks, the OnePlus Open could be priced under Rs 1.2 lakh, Rs 40,000 lower than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 model that was launched a few weeks back.
